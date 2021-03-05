Dominican Republic Earns Top TripAdvisor Honor

The country landed a spot in TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best 2021 list

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripAdvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, named Dominican Republic to its list of the 20 most popular destinations in the world for 2021. The list was released as part of TripAdvisor’s annual Best of the Best Awards recognizing travelers’ favorite destinations worldwide.

This year, Dominican Republic landed the no. 19 spot with mentions of its white-sand beaches, historic architecture and enticing opportunities for adventurous travelers.

“We are humbled to be named a top destination in TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best Awards for 2021,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “Not only is Dominican Republic replete with natural beauty, pristine beaches and opportunities for off-the-grid exploration, but now more than ever, we are dedicated to safe travel. We continue to implement additional, world-class protocols to ensure travel throughout the country remains safe for international tourists and hospitality workers, and it’s an honor to be recognized on such a global platform as a leading 2021 destination.”

Between the country’s ease of travel, emphasis on safety and trending travel destinations throughout the island, 2021 is the perfect time to plan your next getaway, whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular to Dominican Republic.

1. Arrive easily with convenient flights from the U.S.

Dominican Republic is accessible in less than five hours from most U.S. cities, with many airports offering direct flights to the island. This is especially helpful for travelers trying to limit their travel touchpoints during the pandemic.

Plus, with eight international airports throughout the country, it’s easy to get where you want to be, whether you’re heading to the bustling capital of Santo Domingo, the resorts of Punta Cana or the surf haven of Puerto Plata. Once you’re on the ground, private, safe transport is an easy and affordable way to move within the country.

2. Enjoy peace of mind with extra safety protocols and free COVID-19 antigen testing.

The country’s enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols include easy access to antigen tests for all international guests staying at a hotel. Tests are administered by health personnel at hotels across the country and are available at a small fee to travelers. Dominican Republic has also extended its free health coverage plan through March 31, 2021, for tourists arriving on commercial flights and staying at a hotel.

With peace of mind that your health and safety are a top priority, you can plan your dream getaway to Dominican Republic in 2021 and beyond. For detailed and up-to-date information on safety protocols, follow our COVID-19 information page.

3. Refresh your Instagram feed with picture-perfect photo opportunities throughout the country.

No matter where you land in Dominican Republic, you’re sure to encounter beautiful scenery. From the white-sand beaches of Punta Cana to the colorful cosmopolitan feel of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is a dream for pro photographers and Instagrammers alike.

For the ultimate photo opportunity, head to Montaña Redonda, the most Instagrammed destination in Dominican Republic. Located less than two hours from Punta Cana, the small coastal village of Miches has risen to prominence as one of Dominican Republic’s most beloved — and most Instagram-worthy — destinations.

This once-sleepy fishing village is home to Montaña Redonda, a mountaintop perch that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the coast and the lush landscape below; views you’ll have to see yourself to believe. Flip your phone to selfie mode and snap a photo from the swing that glides across the mountain overlooking the valley below. After taking in the beauty from above, head down the mountain and enjoy a lunch of fresh-caught fish at one of the local eateries.

Looking to soak up all the R&R you can while in Miches? Head to Playa Esmeralda to experience beachside Zen with a stunning photo-worthy backdrop. Dip your toes in the balmy waters and soft white sand before staging a golden hour photo shoot along the palm tree-studded shoreline.

4. Get active and off the grid in Dominican Republic.

After 2020, many travelers are eager to shake off the dust and breathe in the fresh air of a new destination while also maintaining social distance.

A great place to start is the mountainous, temperate central region of Dominican Republic which beckons to adventurers with its remote beauty and rustic accommodations tucked away in nature. The heartiest adventures won’t want to miss the chance to conquer Pico Duarte, the tallest peak in the Caribbean.

Treks to the top of Pico Duarte depart from the town of Jarabacoa and the journey takes two to three days, depending on the route you choose. Embark on your expedition with an official guide and a mule to help lug equipment if you’d like.

The hike is a feat of endurance, but it’s worth the effort. Explorers are rewarded with unparalleled views of tropical, pine, mountain broadleaf, and cloud forests on the ascent and the descent, and you’ll spend your nights decompressing and recharging at official camping grounds en route. Pico Duarte is a journey worthy of every adventurer’s bucket list.

You can also find adventure right in your hotel’s backyard by booking a stay at one of the area’s many ecolodges. Spend mornings ambling along the serene nature paths and learning about local flora and fauna and watching a wide array of birds and other wildlife.

If you’re ready to plan your trip and learn why travelers consistently rank Dominican Republic among their favorite destinations in the world, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

