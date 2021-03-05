Florida Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support presented Brandon Long of St. Augustine, Florida, with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle in late February as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.



Long, who put 1,000 miles on his new truck in one week, is medically retired from the United States Marine Corps, where he served active duty from 2009-12. Long was deployed to Afghanistan prior to a medical retirement. Long was severely injured Dec. 21, 2010, when he stepped on a 40-pound Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as he conducted a foot patrol in preparation of moving a unit north.

Long sustained traumatic bilateral amputation of his legs and lost the tip of his left-hand pinky finger. A rock also went up Long’s leg into his chest, which caused major damage to his intestines that resulted in the removal of 15 feet of his lower intestines, Traumatic Brain Damage (TBI) and hearing loss.

Long was revived eight times prior to his arrival in the United States. Long’s family was told he faced extremely slim survival odds.

Ironically, Long’s wife gave birth to their daughter, Claire, just two days after the accident. Long rediscovered skills while his daughter learned, as well.

Long was medically retired from the Marines in September 2012. Long is actively involved in his daughter’s day-to-day activities in taekwondo and ballet. Long enjoys taking Claire on adventures to teach her life skills and prepare her for adulthood.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified Ford vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat-wounded veterans will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.

This year, Wounded Warriors Family Support plans to honor seven combat-wounded veterans with mobility-equipped vehicles.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .



Contact:

Kevin Schuster

402-895-2552 ext. 314

kschuster@lukaspartners.com