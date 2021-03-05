Lightspeed Systems® Named Winner in Tech & Learning’s Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools for Lightspeed Analytics™ and Lightspeed Alert™

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems®, the leading K-12 online safety and effectiveness solutions provider, has been awarded in Tech & Learning’s 2021 Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools for both Lightspeed Analytics™ and Lightspeed Alert™. Both Lightspeed products received recognition in the Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) categories.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond.”

With students learning primarily off campus on school-owned devices, schools faced huge challenges in visibility gaps into online learning, online student safety, and ensuring mental health and well-being of students. Lightspeed Analytics provides the visibility and oversight into remote learning through online software and application consumption to help schools track engagement through activity, drive effective use of tools, optimize ROI, and maintain data privacy compliance. Lightspeed Alert scans virtually everywhere students interact online for indicators of suicide, self-harm, and school violence to provide real-time reports and activity logs to designated school staff for timely intervention.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with Tech & Learning’s Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools award,” shared Carson McMillan, CTO at Lightspeed Systems. “We’ve remained committed to the continuous innovation needed for our school partners to keep learning effective and safe, and we’re honored to be recognized for the work and solutions we’ve provided.”

About Lightspeed Systems

With over 20 years providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems is the market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions – tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges – provides schools worldwide with reliable filtering, safety, analytics, and device management tools for school leaders and educators. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 20 million students in 38 countries and 28,000 schools globally, including 6,500 school districts in the United States.

