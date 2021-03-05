Rackspace Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm ET. Mr. Jones and Mr. Maletira will also be available for investor meetings.



The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via the conference website at this link.

Slide materials for the presentation will be made available the morning of the conference and posted to the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

