Centurion Law Group to institute Legal complaint Against Delfin Mocache Massoko, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and José Villarejo

Pan-African firm Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) will be instituting multiple legal claims in various jurisdictions against Delfin Mocache Massoko, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Corrupt Spanish Police Commissioner José Villarejo.

According to Spanish prosecutors, Corrupt Spanish Police Commissioner Jose Villarejo received 5.3m Euros to engage in a spying expedition and smear campaign of African officials and businesses. This was wrong and illegal.

The work of OCCRP, Espacios Europeos, Delfin Mocache Massoko, Diario Rombe are a textbook strategy of the execution of Mr José Villarejo’s Project King.

A great example of this project has been sensationalist stories and headlines such as (http://bit.ly/3btEOio) of “Mbega Obiang Lima tenia previsto enviar dos contenedores de dinero a Santo Tomé y Príncipe.”

This nonsense has to stop and they must be held accountable. https://bit.ly/3sRuTsd

These ongoing defamatory statements, misrepresentations and attacks on Africans, their families and businesses have to be brought to account.

We want to thank the numerous activists that have come forward with considerable information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Centurion Law Group.

