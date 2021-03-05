Loro Parque Fundación Introduces More Lear’s Macaws Into Their Natural Habitat in Brazil

Photo 1: Birds born in Loro Parque Fundación - Tenerife, feeding in the wild. Photo: Thiago Filadelfo Photo 2: Flight of one of the Lear's Macaws. Photo: Plinio Mantowani Photo 3: The adaptation of the birds goes through a large acclimatisation aviary in the area. Photo: Thiago Filadelfo

Lear's macaw is one of 10 species that LPF has managed to save from imminent extinction thanks to the funding of 'in situ' and 'ex-situ' conservation projects

Thanks to the efforts of LPF and the coordination team in Brazil led by biologist Erica Pacífico, 17 Lear's macaws have been successfully returned and 8 reintroduced into their habitat in Brazil.” — Rafael Zamora, Scientific Director of Loro Parque Fundación