Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,958 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 March 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

528 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 6, 291.

185 patients have recovered while 4 patients have succumbed to the disease.

A total of 435 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,583 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.  65 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 March 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.