Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 March 2021)

528 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 6, 291.

185 patients have recovered while 4 patients have succumbed to the disease.

A total of 435 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,583 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 65 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).