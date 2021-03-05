Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update (4 March 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1,517,666. Regrettably, 96 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 50,462 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1,436,010, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
