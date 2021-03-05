How Did Meir Itaev Build His Company?
Meir Itaev on Building his CompanySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meir Itaev, aka Michael Itaev, successful businessman who has made quite a name for himself. But how did he do it? How did Meir Itaev make his company a success? His story can serve as an inspiration to scores of young entrepreneurs. Keep reading as we reveal the keys to building his company.
Meir Itaev Says You Must Put the Clients First!
This is the core piece of advice for any business leader. The clients' needs must be placed above all else in the company. Itaev says he insists upon this at all times. His efforts are rewarded with a loyal and happy group of clients. Plus, word of this gets around. That results in more people seeking to become clients of West Coast Commodity.
Itaev Continues to Bestow His Advice
The first key is the perfect segue to his next bit of advice. That is, you must work hard. When a client calls five minutes before closing time with an urgent need, Meir Itaev says that the client has to be accommodated. Some people will have to stay late to fulfill his or her request. Success does not come without hard work and dedication. They are all rewarded in the end when that client pays his or her fee. Sales skyrocket when a team is willing to put in the effort to please them.
According to Itaev…
Itaev likes to impart words of wisdom like this to budding entrepreneurs such as you have to love what you are doing. There is no sense in trying to run a business if you despise the field you have chosen. Instead, be smart! When you start a business venture, make certain you love the industry. Itaev says your clientele can tell whether you truly love what you are doing. When they know you are happy, they know they can count on you to fulfill their tasks properly.
Meir Itaev Contributes to His Community
This gentleman contributes a great deal to his community. Itaev wants folks to know he cherishes the time he spends out and about in his town. He has a special penchant for children and giving them positive things to do and to learn. He also values good educational habits for any child. It helps them become better adults. Take it from Meir Itaev, there is nothing better than when a company gives back to his or her community.
