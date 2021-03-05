MEET THE NEW PARISIANS!
Epitomizing the elegance of Parisian women, Maison DJULA is among the most prolific, trendy and fashionable fine jewelry brands, taking the world by storm, and worn on the red carpets by dozens of celebrities: LADY GAGA, ARIANA GRANDE, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JUL
DJULA Paris is pleased to announce the appointment of BeauGeste Luxury Brands as their exclusive Agent in the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean.
It is sold around the world, at the most fashionable retailers, from Harrod's to Galleries Lafayette, from Paris to Dubai, Monaco, and St Barts, including two company-owned boutiques on Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills.
This most dynamic of fine jewelry brands are now ready to expand its distribution to trendy jewelry retailers throughout North America.
ABOUT ALEXANDRE CORROT, DJULA FOUNDER, CEO & CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Having a visionary mentality and always thinking ahead of his time is how Alexandre Corrot, Djula’s designer and artistic director, revolutionized the jewelry industry with his creativity and his style. He broke the traditional jewelry idea by launching a glam-rock trend known as the « barbed wire » collection.
It's not a coincidence that Alexandre Corrot is found of the "Art Nouveau" style, as it was an important part of artistic history in the 1920s. His style can be described as adventurous and delicate. His obsession with sleek and graphic lines is evident in all of his collections. He plays a big part in bringing to the jewelry industry a definite urban signature, which explains the "engouement" (drive) of younger generations for this vibrant Parisian brand.
ABOUT SOURCING
Maison DJULA is very attentive to source all of its diamonds and gemstones from non-conflict areas. DJULA's ethical policy and core values are uncompromising. No child labor is used at DJULA's diamonds and gemstones suppliers' workforce. All diamonds are guaranteed conflict-free with Kimberley certificates. The Company is also committed to seeking ways to eliminate waste and respect the environment in all its packaging and logistics chains.
"We at BeauGeste are excited to work with such a Parisian creative powerhouse," says Thierry Chaunu, Founder & CEO of BeauGeste Luxury Brands. "Just as there will be a pre-COVID and a post-COVID world, we believe that savvy retailers will embrace quality brands that are fresh, creative, bold, new, unafraid to break conventional norms. There is a new world on the horizon! Just the idea of wearing your mother's or grandmother's jewelry has little appeal to a whole new generation of consumers. With DJULA, fashionistas can express themselves with a unique French touch".
ABOUT BEAUGESTE LUXURY BRANDS:
As an organization consisting of regional independent sales professionals, BeauGeste Luxury Brands is committed to delivering "white glove service excellence" to America.
For any wholesale inquiry, or to become a DJULA Paris Authorized Retailer, please contact BeauGeste Luxury Brands at (212) 847-1371
