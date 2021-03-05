Demerara Sugar Market to Reach US$ 10,635.27 Million by 2027 – Research by The Insight Partners

Growing Use of Demerara Sugar in Baking Applications Boosts its Growth - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on the Demerara Sugar Market was valued at US$ 7,305.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020–2027. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of demerara sugar is propelling the growth of the demerara sugar market.

In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the global demerara sugar market. The market for demerara sugar in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players in this region.. With increasing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for demerara sugar products in the region is expected to continue to grow during the projected period. Based on nature, the global demerara sugar market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2019, the conventional segment dominated the demerara sugar market. By end-use industry, the demerara sugar market is categorized into food, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, beverages, and others. The food industry held the largest market share in 2019. Based on distribution channel, the market segmented into grocery stores, supermarkets or hypermarkets, distributors and wholesalers, online retailers, and others. The online retailers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demerara sugar is a kind of raw cane sugar that is minimally processed. It has large grains of amber color, and a perfect, subtle molasses taste. Demerara sugar is probably the largest part of what makes cookies a treat. In the baking industry, demerara sugar is basically used as a topping for baked goods such as muffins, scones, cookies, and cakes. Demerara sugar is mainly a garnishing ingredient. Owing to its soft-but-coarse texture and crunchy taste, it is widely used in baking applications. Demerara sugar is used mainly for the topping for biscuits or cakes, as well as for crumbles. Demerara sugar keeps the baked products soft and moist. The bond between sugar and water helps the sugar to hold in moisture so that products such as cookies, muffins, brownies, and frosts do not dry out too easily. It produces tenderness, deepens color and flavor; thus, it is widely used in baking applications.

Demerara Sugar Market: Segmental Overview

Based on nature, the conventional segment dominated the market and accounted for around two-third of the market share in 2019. The conventional form of farming technique is widely adopted among the farmers to obtain higher yield and availability of product at low cost. The technique runs in favor of producers and cultivators as the yields are high in comparison to cost. By end-use industry, the food industry dominated the market accounting for more than one third of the market share in 2019. Rising consumer spending on food and household products and increasing overall economic activities with consumer inclination for healthier food habits are factors anticipated to propel the demand for demerara sugar during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the online retailers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops, as it has helped in the growth of digital channels with respect to strength and volume. The comfort, availability of an array of products, and time management properties of online stores are the contributing factors to the online channels to promote the sales of demerara sugar.

Demerara Sugar Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, Sugar Australia Company Ltd, Tate & Lyle, and Alteo Limited are among the key market players operating in the global demerara sugar market. The leading market players are highly focused on offering high quality products to customers in both retail and industrial markets. The companies operating in the market have realized the immense potential pertaining to the demerara sugar market and are adopting growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and technological advancements. For instance, in July 2017, Tate & Lyle launched its new premium brown and golden sugar product range named Taste for Adventure. The product range includes a mix of five premium, organic brown and golden sugar such as Dark Soft Brown, Organic Dark Soft Brown, Golden Caster, Organic Golden Caster, and Demerara.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Demerara Sugar Market

The global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic are hindering business collaboration and partnership opportunities, in turn, hampering the food & beverage industry, which is consequently restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry.

