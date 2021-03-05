Aeris to Present at Baird 2021 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Virtual Conference

Vice President and GM, Automotive Raj Kanaya to discuss how Aeris is enabling auto OEMs to thrive in a digital world

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris Communications, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) technology , today announced that the company will participate in the Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, 2021, held virtually, Tuesday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 10. Aeris Vice President and GM, Automotive Raj Kanaya will present on Tuesday, March 9 from 8:10-8:55 a.m. EST in Session II to discuss how Aeris is leveraging its deep, real-world experience deploying connected vehicle programs to help OEMs like Volkswagen dramatically accelerate value capture from the digitization of the vehicle ecosystem.



The vehicle industry is undergoing massive change with autonomous, electrification, and new mobility, all underpinned by connectivity. These changes are rapidly extending to the entire vehicle ecosystem—from dealerships to repair shops and insurance providers. Auto OEMs have a unique opportunity to capture value from every aspect of the transformation, but only if equipped with the right data strategy, as well as the vehicle and cloud infrastructure required to harness it.

With over ten years of experience helping six of the world’s largest auto OEMs connect more than five million vehicles globally, Mr. Kanaya will offer a front-row seat perspective on what is required for auto OEMs to come out ahead in a connected world.

About the Baird Conference

The Baird conference unites company leaders with investors and select corporates to provide an intimate and constructive forum for discussion. The conference will be hosted by Baird’s Equity Research and Global Investment Banking teams and will include C-level management from companies across several sectors focused on: Vehicle Electrification, ADAS/Autonomous Driving, Mobility. The virtual conference will consist of 45-minute fireside chat presentations as well as 1-on-1 and small group meetings. All sessions will be scheduled in Eastern Time (EST) and conducted via Zoom. Presentations and 1x1's will be conducted in a video format and will be webcast to registered Baird clients only. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Baird representative or the conference coordinator at: bairdconferences@rwbaird.com or DArras@rwbaird.com.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

Aeris Media Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

Baird Contact:

Dan Arras Director, Baird Investment Banking

Office: +1(312) 609.4740

Cell: +1(315) 317.0277

DArras@rwbaird.com