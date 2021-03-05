Tauriga Sciences Inc. Selects First Foods Group, Inc. to Manufacture its New, Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line

/EIN News/ -- This Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line contains 25mg per Serving (“Bite”) / 600mg per Jar (“Unit”)

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has selected First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) to manufacture its new, full spectrum CBD infused product line. Through this Manufacturing partnership, First Foods Group, Inc. (“First Foods”) and Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (“Tauriga”) have created a variety of three chocolate-based products – that leverage the capabilities of South East Edibles (First Foods’ flagship brand). The products are comprised of full spectrum CBD infused, chocolate-based candies, that are: Kosher Certified (Orthodox Union), Vegan, Dairy-Free, All Natural, Artisan Crafted.

Tauriga’s full spectrum CBD infused product line consists of the following three offerings:

White Chocolate with Melatonin + Lavender + Chamomile (Sugar Free) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

DIABETIC FRIENDLY

White Chocolate with Turmeric + Ginger + Lemon + Black Pepper (Sugar Free) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

DIABETIC FRIENDLY

White Chocolate with Coconut Milk (Sugar Based) . . . 600mg Full Spectrum CBD per Unit

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “For the past several months, our management team has been searching for a Manufacturing partner to create an innovative, high quality, full spectrum CBD product line. We are proud to have selected First Foods Group, Inc. with their impressive team and innovation-based approach. Additionally, First Foods is the manufacturer and controls the entire process – and most importantly – the quality assurance protocols. We are continuing to expand our product lines and offerings as we build our customer base and focus on long term growth – with respect to our retail business.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com.

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative. This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it had filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

About First Foods Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) is a US holding company specializing in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products through its subsidiary, Southeast Edibles, based in the USA. Its state-of-the-art facility is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Products include infused premium specialty chocolate edibles all made in the USA. First Foods seeks synergistic value through creating its own new concepts, both through proprietary development, mergers, acquisitions and licensing arrangements in the CBD and health and wellness space. Management is committed to an integrated approach using the highest quality hemp solutions and highest purity standards in the industry. First Foods Group Inc, also provides management services and funding options for emerging supplement brands and menu concepts.

To learn more about First Foods, please visit our website: https://www.firstfoodsgroup.com

To learn more about our Southeast Edibles product line, please visit: https://www.southeastedibles.com

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other periodic filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

