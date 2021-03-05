Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ABT APPRAISED AT CMMI-LEVEL 2-DEV

AFFIRMS RIGOROUS PROCESSES AND COMMITMENT TO CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates announced today that it has been appraised at CMMI V2.0 Level 2-Dev.  This assessment validates our commitment to delivering the highest standards of systems engineering and project and quality management. This is critical for us to serve our clients and their beneficiaries.

“As part of the process, we were told that the team could really have gone for the Level 3 certification,” notes Lori Hunter, who led the effort to prepare for the appraisal. “The assessment team from CommandTec was very impressed with the processes we follow, with how customer focused our processes are, and with how well we presented our artifacts.”

The Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development is an integrated set of best practices that improves performance and key capabilities for organizations that develop products, components, and services. According to the CMMI Institute, the appraisal means that:

  • Our work and processes have received the highest form of third-party validation
  • We manage projects with an established set of practices
  • We’re dedicated to continuous improvement and producing great work that makes a difference.

“This appraisal validates Abt’s ability to successfully plan and execute large projects and efficiently monitor and control our performance throughout the project lifecycle,” says Hunter. “More important, our clients and their beneficiaries can have confidence that our processes enable us to deliver solutions that are both efficient and effective.” 

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing - and more - we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com


Stan Crock
Abt Associates
301 347-5402
stan_crock@abtassoc.com

