Canadian Minister Mary Ng to address the biggest African Mining Event in North America, Virtually

Amidst COVID-19, leaders in African mining, exploration, financing, development, operations and public policy will assemble virtually during PDAC 2021 from March 8 to 11, 2021 - at the Virtual 22nd Annual African Mining Breakfast & MineAfrica's 19th Annual Investing in African Mining Seminar.

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick, Clive Johnson, CEO of B2Gold, and Gordon Stothart, CEO of IAMGOLD, are among our keynote speakers during the three-day program; joined at the highest levels of Canada’s government leadership by Minister Mary Ng, among a range of African Ministers and private sector leaders in mining.

There is no charge to attend the virtual three-day program open to all: View the program and RSVP (https://bit.ly/3sOhyAY).

African Mining Ministers or representatives include:

Angola : Hon. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas

: Hon. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Botswana : Hon. Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security

: Hon. Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security Democratic Republic of the Congo : Hon. Willy Kitobo, Minister of Mines

: Hon. Willy Kitobo, Minister of Mines Ethiopia : Hon. Takele Uma Banti, Minister of Mines and Petroleum

: Hon. Takele Uma Banti, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Guinea : Mohamed Baba Sylla, Deputy Director- General, Mining Promotion and Development Center, Ministry of Mines and Geology

: Mohamed Baba Sylla, Deputy Director- General, Mining Promotion and Development Center, Ministry of Mines and Geology Mali : Hon. Monsieur Lamine Seydou Traore, Minister of Mines of Energy,

: Hon. Monsieur Lamine Seydou Traore, Minister of Mines of Energy, Namibia : Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy

: Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy South Africa : Thabo Mokoena, Director General, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

: Thabo Mokoena, Director General, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Tanzania: Hon. Prof. Shukrani Elisha Manya, Deputy Minister of Minerals

“Canada is committed to strengthening and building new partnerships with the many diverse nations of Africa. We know that by collaborating, we can help grow our economies and create new and exciting opportunities for the businesses and people in our countries,’’ says The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. ‘’Working with our industry partners, we can build a more sustainable and inclusive global recovery and lay the groundwork for a brighter future for all.’’

The expanded event will take place from Tuesday March 9 to Thursday March 11 during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention - the largest mining investment show in the world, which runs from March 8-11, 2021.

Partners in the 3-day webinar include B2Gold, Barrick, CIRDI, ENDIAMA E.P., Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Global Affairs Canada, Hatch, IAMGOLD, Ivanhoe Mines, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, and the Republic of Angola. Presenting Sponsors include Antler Gold and Osino Resources.

Canada is a global leader in the development of African mining sectors,’ says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. ‘The industry has laid a foundation for Canada’s broader economic engagement with Africa and is thus vital a blueprint for Canada’s trade diversification, of which Africa is an integral part – as the Business Council of Canada correctly noted last year during Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit to Africa.’

“Our online format allows for greater flexibility, reach, and more cost-effective participation for sponsors, presenters and attendees, as reflected in our 2021 tagline – The biggest African mining event in North America just got bigger. Virtually.” says Wayne Floreani, Vice President of MineAfrica.

Day One: Tuesday March 9, 2021

Session 1 - Opening Remarks and View from the Top

Session 2 - Spotlight on DRC

Session 3 - Spotlight on Namibia

Session 4 - Spotlight on South Africa

Session 5 - Spotlight on Southern Africa

Day Two: Wednesday March 10, 2021

Session 1 - Opening Remarks and View from the Top II

Session 2 - Spotlight on Ethiopia

Session 3 - Open Spotlight

Session 4 - Spotlight on Tanzania

Day Three: Thursday March 11, 2021

Session 1 - Opening and View from the Top III

Session 2 - Spotlight on West Africa

Session 3 - Spotlight on Mali

Media Interviews: For more information or to request media interviews with any speakers, please contact:

Garreth Bloor garreth@canadaafrica.ca 647-667-1223

Wayne Floreani wayne@mineafrica.com 416-533-3998

