MIMO Systems Are A Growing Trend In The Military Radars Industry

The MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) system is increasingly being used in the military radar market. MIMO radar systems are used for simultaneous transmission and reception by multiple antennas or channels. They are also used to gain a low probability of intercept radar properties. In June 2019, Abaco announced the VP430 Development kit which is designed for advanced electronic warfare applications using MIMO. It has also announced VPX370, a 6-slot system developed specifically for aerospace and defence application. It addresses many application requirements such as digital RF memory (DRFM) and synchronous multichannel MIMO systems.

Other major players covered in the military radar systems market are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Isreal Aerospace Industries, Leonardo, SAAB, ASELSAN, HENSOLDT, Airbus, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Finmeccanica, Honeywell International, Harris corporation, L3Harris Technologies, and TERMA.

The global military radars market size is expected to grow from $48.84 billion in 2020 to $49.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The military radars market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $57.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

TBRC’s military radars market research report is segmented by type into land radar, naval radar, airborne radar, space-based radar, by functionality into surveillance and airborne early warning radar, tracking and fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator radar, ground penetrating radar, by application into weapon guidance, airspace monitoring and traffic management, ground surveillance and intruder detection, air and missile defense, navigation, airborne mapping, ground force protection and counter-battery, mine-detection and underground mapping.

Military Radars Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military radars market overview, forecast military radars market size and growth for the whole market, military radars market segments, and geographies, military radars market trends, military radars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

