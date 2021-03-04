Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Razer’s Vaccine Update for March 4

Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination landscape in Missouri continues evolving, and my office remains in regular contact with those organizing our state’s vaccine program. With that in mind, I encourage my constituents to check the state’s COVID Navigator events page for mass vaccination events scheduled in Region A of the state’s distribution map, which encompasses the Greater Kansas City Area.

Mass vaccination events are separate events from the hospital, public health agencies, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and pharmacy vaccination events. Below are registration forms for vaccine distribution in the Kansas City area. I encourage you to sign up for each of them.

Vaccine Registries Are Available At The Links Listed Below:

Missouri Vaccine Navigator

KCMO Health Department

Jackson County Health Department

Clay County Health Department

Platte County Health Department

Cass County Health Department

Please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-6607. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Razer.

