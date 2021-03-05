AmeriCorps members support Skookumchuck River restoration
AmeriCorps members received not only hands-on planting experience but the chance to learn from Thurston Conservation District staff.
“I really enjoyed the project on the Skookumchuck River as a first planting project. Serving with Thurston Conservation District was a joy as well,” shared AmeriCorps member Kylie Rench. “It was wonderful to have our sponsors with us directly at the site and to plant the beginnings of an oak woodland. I am excited to see how well it does over the years!”
WCC alum (2017-2019) Kiana Sinner began a permanent position with the conservation district as an education and outreach coordinator after her WCC terms ended in 2019. This fall, she assisted the AmeriCorps members on this project site. “As a past WCC member, I really enjoyed getting to work alongside [the AmeriCorps members], talk to them, and hear a little bit about what their hopes and interests are,” Sinner shared.
Conservation district staff cited relationship building as key to restoration projects like this one. “This is a piece of our work led by landowner interest,” said Mara Healy, habitat specialist for the Thurston Conservation District. Healy shared that on the Skookumchuck River restoration site, the landowners wanted the entire hay field section of their property included in the restoration plan.
“It was interesting to learn about the large scope of this project and to see how much organization and planning went into it,” said AmeriCorps member Lizzy Rylance. “It is really exciting to think about what it will look like in a few years, especially knowing that we helped turn an empty hay field into a diverse ecosystem full of life. We couldn't have asked for a better experience for our crew's first planting project!”
Restoration efforts along the Skookumchuck River also include engineered log jams and reconnecting off-stream channels and floodplain. It is the first project sponsored by WDFW and is anticipated to wrap up in 2021.