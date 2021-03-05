Jupiter-Mercury conjunction will shine vivid within the sky this weekend

A conjunction is when two objects appear close together in the sky, but they can actually be millions of miles apart, according to Thomas Beatty, assistant astronomer at Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

It’s similar to a merry-go-round, he said, with certain animals aligning as they circle around the center of the ride.

To the naked eye, the planets will look like two bright stars, Beatty said.

The best time to view the conjunction is in the early morning hours, but it might be difficult to see in the Northern Hemisphere, according to EarthSky. The views will be much better in the Southern Hemisphere due to Earth’s angle in the sky. Asteroid Apophis flyby An asteroid will make a flyby between Friday and Saturday, according to EarthSky. Apophis, an asteroid that spans over 1,312 feet, will be closest to the Earth — over 10 million miles from our planet or 44 times further than the moon — on March 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Unlike the conjunction, it will likely…

