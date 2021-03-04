Eight North Dakota communities selected to receive Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning Grant funds

st century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; and healthy, vibrant communities. The economic development/diversification grant option is intended for city, county, economic development organizations and local entities. The grant’s purpose is to partially fund the creation of a new economic development plan that empowers communities and political subdivisions to maintain a sense of place, become more resilient given economic challenges and opportunities and can increase their overall community well-being. An economic development plan may specifically address economic recovery due to impacts of the 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic. This grant option is also intended to partially fund a comprehensive update to an existing plan that is more than five years old. The following grant applicants were recommended to receive an award. Argusville – $23,400 Bismarck – $7,552 Divide County – $4,786.80 Grand Forks – $15,600 Mandan – $23,400 Minot – $19,500 Dickinson – $23,400 Wishek – $4,626 Total – $122,264.80 For additional details about this grant program or other MSI resources, visit The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that eight communities were selected to receive funding for round two of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Partners in Planning (PiP) Grant with more than $122,000 to be awarded. “These awards reflect the inspiration and drive that North Dakota communities possess,” Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said. “We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition creating smart infrastructure development, smarter community growth and workforce development.” The MSI PiP Grant program supports nonprofit organizations and local governments with grant options for completing a comprehensive plan or economic development/diversification strategic plan. The comprehensive plan grant option is designed for local political subdivisions or nonprofit organizations applying on behalf of a local government. The purpose of the grant is to partially fund the creation of a new comprehensive plan or to update an existing plan that is more than five years old. The plan must address at least one of the three pillars of Main Street Initiative: 21century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; and healthy, vibrant communities. The economic development/diversification grant option is intended for city, county, economic development organizations and local entities. The grant’s purpose is to partially fund the creation of a new economic development plan that empowers communities and political subdivisions to maintain a sense of place, become more resilient given economic challenges and opportunities and can increase their overall community well-being. An economic development plan may specifically address economic recovery due to impacts of the 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic. This grant option is also intended to partially fund a comprehensive update to an existing plan that is more than five years old. The following grant applicants were recommended to receive an award. Argusville – $23,400 Bismarck – $7,552 Divide County – $4,786.80 Grand Forks – $15,600 Mandan – $23,400 Minot – $19,500 Dickinson – $23,400 Wishek – $4,626For additional details about this grant program or other MSI resources, visit https://belegendary.link/NDmsi