Clark Fork River Delta Request for Qualifications

This request for statement of qualifications will be used to select the six (6) highest ranked contractors to provide a construction bid to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) Wildlife Bureau, Panhandle Region. A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract. This contract will be between July 2021 to March 2022, for services to complete Phase III of a multi-year wetland protection and restoration project in the Clark Fork River Delta. The Clark Fork River Delta is located where the Clark Fork River meets Lake Pend Oreille in Bonner County, Idaho. The construction site is located along the northern and central portion of the CFD, commonly referred to as Driftyard/Logyard, BLM Island and Middle Island.

The construction activities will include vegetated breakwaters, bank erosion stabilization and protection, wetland enhancements, filling and/or grading, and infrastructure improvements. IDFG has contracted engineering services and are currently working to bring the 90% design to 100%. The project’s construction wage rate requirements will fall under Davis-Bacon Act. This prequalification process consists of the following items: 1) Mandatory Prequalification Site Visit on April 1, 2021; 2) Submittal of Prequalification Questionnaire due by 4:00 PM PDT April 22, 2021; and, 3) Prequalification Interview April 28-30, 2021. Contractors shall submit materials outlining their credentials and ability to perform the type of construction as outlined in the essential requirements (Part I) and demonstrated technical competence (Part II) sections of the prequalification questionnaire. Contractors are requested to attend an interview to assist the Evaluation Committee in further review and/or clarification of their submission.

Interested parties are to contact the Bureau of Wildlife, Panhandle Region, Evan DeHamer, at (208) 769-1414, to request submittal information on the Statement of Qualifications. The deadline date for the contractor RSVP for meeting/site visit is March 26, 2021.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

Idaho Department of Fish and Game

