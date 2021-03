Senate Floor Calendar: Friday, March 5, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 12TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Friday, March 5, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 222 HEALTH INFO SYSTEM DEFINITIONS (HICKEY)

(2) SENATE BILL 304/a VOTING DISTRICT GEOGRAPHIC DATA/SRC AMENDED (McKENNA)

(3) SENATE BILL 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

(4) SENATE BILL 7/aa DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES/SJC AMENDED/ SFC AMENDED (WIRTH)

(5) SENATE BILL 41/aa SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES/SEC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (STEWART)

(6) SENATE BILL 72/a/ec ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS/ STBTC AMENDED (NEVILLE)

(7) SENATE BILL 152 CONTINUING CARE AGING CONTRACTS (TALLMAN/THOMSON)

(8) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 440 STATEWIDE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE ACT (SHENDO)

(9) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH)

(10) SENATE BILL 271 PURPLE STAR PUBLIC SCHOOL PROGRAM (POPE)

(11) SENATE BILL 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

(12) SENATE BILL 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(13) SENATE BILL 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

(14) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/ SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(15) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(16) HOUSE TAXATION & REVENUE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 255/aa/ec ALCOHOL DELIVERIES/HFL AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (MAESTAS/IVEY-SOTO)s

(17) HOUSE BILL 52/a BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL/HEC AMENDED (FIGUEROA)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

###