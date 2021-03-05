White Wash Chicago Reminding Homeowners Exterior Painting Season has Begun

The company specializes in brick and stone authentic whitewashing and masonry paint.

BLOOMINGDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Wash Chicago is reminding homeowners across Illinois that the exterior home painting season is finally here.White Wash Chicago is an exterior home painting company that offers brick and stone authentic whitewashing and masonry paint. The company is a Romabio recommended pro applicator of limewash and masonry flat paint with the aim of restoring homes to their full clean glory. With its professional services, White Wash Chicago transforms brick and stone in one, easy-to-apply coat of paint called Classico Limewash - an authentic slaked-lime paint specially formulated to create unique wash-off effects for interior and exterior spaces.Recently, White Wash Chicago is encouraging homeowners to take care of the exterior of their homes after the long winter season. According to the company, the harsh elements of the winter season can be hard on a home’s exterior and homeowners need to take extra care to ensure their investments retain their look and value.“We always recommend homeowners address their home’s exterior needs right after winter, as this is the best time to prepare the home for the harsh UV lights of summer,” says founder of White Wash Chicago, Paul Joseph. “To do this, we use Romabio paints which are specially formulated mineral masonry paints that enable property owners to paint the exterior of their brick or masonry homes. This is a highly durable, long-lasting paint that won’t peel or flake off, has high-UV resistance, is naturally mold-resistant, and has a beautiful, flat finish. This is one of the most effective ways to protect your home from the elements year-round.”For more information about White Wash Chicago, or to book their exterior painting services, please visit https://www.whitewashchicago.com About White Wash ChicagoBased in Illinois, White Wash Chicago has been providing professional and authentic whitewashing and masonry paint for the past three years. Founded by Paul Joseph, the company is fully committed to providing exceptional customer service and care to ensure 110% satisfaction, each and every time.