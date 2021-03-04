Black Diamond Group Announces Additions to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leilani Latimer and Brian Hedges to its Board of Directors, effective March 4, 2021. David Olsson, who joined Black Diamond’s Board of Directors in January 2014 will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting.



“We would like to thank Mr. Olsson for his contribution to Black Diamond over the last seven years. His experience and understanding of regional and international financial markets as well as his experience building links between business, government and industry bodies across Australia has been invaluable to our team,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO of Black Diamond Group Limited. “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Latimer and Mr. Hedges to the Board. Ms. Latimer’s deep knowledge of the travel industry combined with her track record of successfully scaling B2B technology platforms will be valuable as we continue to scale our LodgeLink platform. Mr. Hedges is a deeply knowledgeable and experienced public company leader who helped steward and transform Russel Metals into a highly successful entity. His business acumen and expertise within the industrials space will be valuable as we continue to grow Black Diamond through both organic and inorganic means.”

Mr. Hedges is an experienced executive with a strong track record. He served as President and CEO of Russel Metals (RUS:TSX) from 2009 until his retirement in 2019. He remains on the Board of Directors of Russel. Prior to being appointed as the President and CEO of Russel, Mr. Hedges was the Executive Vice President and COO from 2008 to 2009. Prior thereto, he was the Executive Vice President and CFO from 1994 to 2007. Mr. Hedges’ long tenure at Russel saw him spearhead an evolution of the company, where Russel successfully integrated 32 acquisitions, improved asset management and returns, re-started, and significantly grew the common share dividend payments. Mr. Hedges received an Honors Commerce Degree at Carleton University in Ottawa and is a Chartered Accountant. He resides in Toronto, Ontario.

Ms. Latimer has a track record of growing B2B, SaaS and enterprise software companies with extensive experience in the travel technology sector. During a 25 year career with Sabre Inc., the world’s largest technology and services provider for the travel industry, Ms. Latimer held leadership positions throughout the organization that extended across the full commercial continuum. Ms. Latimer also led Sabre’s enterprise Sustainability strategy, reporting directly to the CEO, where she launched the travel industry’s first Green Hotels program. Recently, she has served in a leadership capacity with cloud based and SaaS technology companies in the medical and life-sciences sectors. Ms. Latimer is currently the interim Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Fair Trade USA, a global certification organization that drives supply chain transparency and sustainable development. Ms. Latimer holds a BA from UC San Diego, a certificate in Management for International Executives from UC Riverside, and a certificate in Sustainable Management from Presidio Graduate School. She resides in San Francisco, California.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, Vanguard, Schiavi, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Although Black Diamond believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made are reasonable, there can be no assurances that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Black Diamond. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to attract new customers, failure of counterparties to perform on contracts, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources, political conditions, dependence on suppliers and stock market volatility. The risks outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.