Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,087 in the last 365 days.

AVC Technologies Appoints Carolyn Byrd to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) (“AVC Technologies”) today announced the addition of Carolyn Byrd to its board of directors and audit committee, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Byrd will be replacing Suzanne Shank, who will be stepping down.

Ms. Byrd most recently served as President of Coca-Cola Financial Corporation, from which she retired in 2000. During her tenure at The Coca-Cola Company, she was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including Manager of U.S. and Corporate Treasury, Vice President, Chief Internal Auditor and Director of Corporate Auditing. Since her retirement from The Coca-Cola Company, she formed a business process and financial consulting company called GlobalTech Financial, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ms. Byrd has served on the Boards of Directors of several major corporations, including: Reliastar Financial Corporation, Freddie Mac, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., and Regions Financial Corporation. Mrs. Byrd has served on the Audit Committees on each of these corporations. She has chaired the Audit Committees of several and she currently chairs the Audit Committee of Regions Financial Corporation. Additionally, Ms. Byrd has served as Vice Chair of the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia; Audit Committee Chair of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta; and a member of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn to our Board. Her veteran Wall Street leadership, combined with her incredible financial acumen, will prove invaluable to our company and our future growth. We are all looking forward to working with and learning from Carolyn,” said Lawrence E. Mock, Jr., Chairman of the Board. “We would also like to thank Suzanne Shank for her service to the company and time on the board, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies
AVCT makes comprehensive and innovative cloud-based UCaaS, Cybersecurity, and IT solutions simple for over 900 enterprise customers, including 350+ managed service clients. Our mission is to be your single destination partner for the white-glove delivery of reliable and secure managed cloud services, hardware, and software.

For more information, visit www.avctechnologies.com.

PRESS / ANALYST CONTACT

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.
Thomas King
+1 (404) 239-2863
info@avctechnologies.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

AVC Technologies Appoints Carolyn Byrd to the Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.