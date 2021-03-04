Minerals Technologies to Participate in G.research Specialty Chemicals Conference on March 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that Douglas Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Garth, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the G.research Specialty Chemicals Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live broadcast of the Company's presentation will be available at www.mineralstech.com under “Investor Events” on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will remain available on MTI’s website following the presentation.



About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.6 billion in 2020. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:

Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840