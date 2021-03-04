Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vaxart to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place on March 9-10, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal available here, starting at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and on Vaxart’s website after the conference. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts

  
Brant Biehn
Vaxart, Inc.
650 550 3500
IR@vaxart.com		 David R. Holmes
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646 970 4995
dholmes@lifesciadvisors.com


