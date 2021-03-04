Profit Recovery Partners Promotes Michael Lowe to Executive Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today the promotion of Michael Lowe as Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Lowe previously served as Vice President of Strategy Development and Director of Practice Groups since joining PRP in 2015. In his new role, Mr. Lowe will lead the Sales Team, focusing on sales growth and team development.



PRP’s CEO, Don Steiner, said of the promotion, “Having grown the Strategy Development team by 52% over the last three years, Michael will take PRP’s sales growth to a new level with his wealth of experience in sales management and in-depth knowledge of PRP.”

Michael brings over 25 years of experience leading high performing teams at Ricoh Americas and IKON Office Solutions including Sales, Operations, and Finance in both the United States and Canada. Michael holds an MBA in International Business from Webster University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management from Southern Illinois University, and is a graduate of the Harvard University Executive Leadership Program. Michael said, “Since joining PRP, I have been very fortunate to work with outstanding teammates, including the Sales Team. High-performing people are core to PRP’s DNA and critical to ensuring we build a thriving corporate culture. My goal is to help our employees develop their careers and better serve our clients."

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $6.6 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.