Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Solid Growth and Significant Margin Expansion Realized Across All Operating Segments

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Positive Outlook Intact

HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2021.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Net Sales $230.1 $196.6 Gross Margin $53.8 $39.2 Gross Margin % 23.4% 19.9% Net Income $7.9 $0.0 Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.00 Adjusted Net Income $9.0 $1.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.27 $0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $24.3 $15.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.6% 8.0% Cash Used for Operating Activities ($3.4) ($3.7) Free Cash Flow ($8.6) ($13.0) (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We posted another very strong quarter as demand for our products remained high throughout the first quarter of 2021. In fact, we realized solid growth and significant margin expansion in each of our operating segments. On a consolidated basis, net sales increased by 17.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 260 basis points year-over-year as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Once again, volumes during the quarter were especially strong in Europe, and we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook despite the ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our balance sheet is strong, and we were able to repay $5.0 million in bank debt while repurchasing approximately $1.9 million of our common stock during the quarter. We are especially proud of this accomplishment since we are typically a net borrower during the first quarter of each year. We will remain focused on managing working capital and generating cash as the year progresses. Overall, we are delighted with the way our business is performing and we continue to be well positioned to benefit from tailwinds in the residential housing industry.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

First Quarter 2021 Results Summary

The increase in net sales during the three months ended January 31, 2021 was primarily the result of increased demand for the Company’s products across all product lines and operating segments. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2021 was largely due to higher volumes and improved operating leverage. The increase in earnings was somewhat offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which was mostly attributable to elevated medical costs coupled with an increase in stock-based compensation expense that resulted from the shareholder value created by the appreciation of Quanex’s stock price during the period.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of January 31, 2021, the Company had total debt of $113.6 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA remained unchanged at 0.6x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Quanex’s liquidity was $265.9 million as of January 31, 2021, consisting of $43.4 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 76,495 shares of common stock for approximately $1.9 million at an average price of $25.20 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2021. As of January 31, 2021, approximately $9.3 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our outlook remains positive, and we continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery. It appears that the typical seasonality in our business may not be as pronounced this year, but we do expect inflationary pressures to be a factor as the year unfolds. Based on our strong first quarter results and ongoing conversations with our customers, we are raising our expectations for the year and now expect approximately 12% sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, approximately 5% sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and approximately 22% sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming there is no adverse impact from the ongoing pandemic, we now believe this will equate to net sales of approximately $945 million to $965 million, which we expect will generate between $112 million and $122 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Recent Events

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 9481425, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through March 12, 2021. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 9481425.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 230,147 $ 196,597 Cost of sales 176,397 157,427 Selling, general and administrative 30,861 24,132 Restructuring charges 39 153 Depreciation and amortization 11,015 12,905 Operating income 11,835 1,980 Interest expense (751 ) (1,582 ) Other, net 192 36 Income before income taxes 11,276 434 Income tax expense (3,424 ) (424 ) Net income $ 7,852 $ 10 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.00 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,872 32,861 Diluted 33,212 33,078 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,426 $ 51,621 Accounts receivable, net 82,538 88,287 Inventories, net 76,076 61,181 Prepaid and other current assets 7,213 6,217 Total current assets 209,253 207,306 Property, plant and equipment, net 182,371 184,104 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 53,252 51,824 Goodwill 149,941 146,154 Intangible assets, net 91,806 93,068 Other assets 7,648 9,129 Total assets $ 694,271 $ 691,585 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,553 $ 77,335 Accrued liabilities 37,450 38,289 Income taxes payable 3,768 6,465 Current maturities of long-term debt 704 692 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 7,738 7,459 Total current liabilities 112,213 130,240 Long-term debt 112,090 116,728 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities 46,086 44,873 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 10,871 10,923 Deferred income taxes 21,580 19,116 Other liabilities 13,723 13,946 Total liabilities 316,563 335,826 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 373 Additional paid-in-capital 252,277 253,458 Retained earnings 218,732 213,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,424 ) (33,024 ) Treasury stock at cost (69,250 ) (78,565 ) Total stockholders’ equity 377,708 355,759 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 694,271 $ 691,585

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 7,852 $ 10 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,015 12,905 Stock-based compensation 523 (239 ) Deferred income tax 1,925 (413 ) Other, net 3,189 1,096 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 7,103 18,641 Increase in inventory (14,061 ) (10,657 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets (873 ) 1,200 Decrease in accounts payable (14,577 ) (12,063 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (2,692 ) (12,519 ) Decrease in income taxes payable (2,790 ) (936 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (52 ) 448 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (399 ) (405 ) Other, net 442 (725 ) Cash used for operating activities (3,395 ) (3,657 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,246 ) (9,312 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 64 - Cash used for investing activities (5,182 ) (9,312 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities - 34,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (5,000 ) (24,500 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (541 ) (285 ) Common stock dividends paid (2,637 ) (2,659 ) Issuance of common stock 10,030 3,075 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (492 ) (454 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,927 ) (4,639 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (567 ) 5,038 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 949 177 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,195 ) (7,754 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,621 30,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,426 $ 23,114





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Cash used for operating activities $ (3,395 ) $ (3,657 ) Capital expenditures (5,246 ) (9,312 ) Free Cash Flow $ (8,641 ) $ (12,969 ) The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of January 31, 2021 2020 Revolving Credit Facility $ 98,000 $ 152,500 Finance Lease Obligations 15,619 16,047 Total Debt (1) 113,619 168,547 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 43,426 23,114 Net Debt $ 70,193 $ 145,433 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit and deferred financing fees.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 7,852 $ 0.24 $ 10 $ 0.00 Reconciling items from below 1,157 0.03 1,216 0.04 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 9,009 $ 0.27 $ 1,226 $ 0.04 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 7,852 $ 10 Income tax expense 3,424 424 Other, net (192 ) (36 ) Interest expense 751 1,582 Depreciation and amortization 11,015 12,905 EBITDA 22,850 14,885 Reconciling items from below 1,478 771 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,328 $ 15,656 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

January 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 230,147 $ - $ 196,597 $ - Cost of sales 176,397 - 157,427 - Selling, general and administrative 30,861 (1,439 ) (1 ) 24,132 (618 ) (1 ) Restructuring charges 39 (39 ) (2 ) 153 (153 ) (2 ) EBITDA 22,850 1,478 14,885 771 Depreciation and amortization 11,015 - 12,905 (731 ) (3 ) Operating income 11,835 1,478 1,980 1,502 Interest expense (751 ) - (1,582 ) - Other, net 192 78 (4 ) 36 60 (4 ) Income before income taxes 11,276 1,556 434 1,562 Income tax expense (3,424 ) (399 ) (5 ) (424 ) (346 ) (5 ) Net income $ 7,852 $ 1,157 $ 10 $ 1,216 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.00 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in 2021, and $0.6 million related to executive severance charges in 2020.

(2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.

(3) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment in 2020.

(4) Foreign currency transaction losses. (5) Impact on a with and without basis.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 7,852 $ 22,152 $ 10,833 $ 5,501 $ 46,338 Income tax expense 3,424 4,906 4,345 2,129 14,804 Other, net (192 ) (164 ) 220 (300 ) (436 ) Interest expense 751 935 1,165 1,563 4,414 Depreciation and amortization 11,015 11,378 11,060 11,886 45,339 EBITDA 22,850 39,207 27,623 20,779 110,459 Selling, general and administrative (1) 1,439 - - 780 2,219 Restructuring charges (2) 39 145 73 251 508 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,328 $ 39,352 $ 27,696 $ 21,810 $ 113,186 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant, and executive severance charges.

(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended January 31, 2021 Net sales $ 128,116 $ 49,091 $ 53,994 $ (1,054 ) $ 230,147 Cost of sales 99,393 31,791 45,874 (661 ) 176,397 Gross Margin 28,723 17,300 8,120 (393 ) 53,750 Gross Margin % 22.4 % 35.2 % 15.0 % 23.4 % Selling, general and administrative 12,370 6,595 4,863 7,033 30,861 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 5,111 2,518 3,270 116 11,015 Operating income (loss) 11,203 8,187 (13 ) (7,542 ) 11,835 Depreciation and amortization 5,111 2,518 3,270 116 11,015 EBITDA 16,314 10,705 3,257 (7,426 ) 22,850 Loss on sale of plant - - - 1,439 1,439 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,353 $ 10,705 $ 3,257 $ (5,987 ) $ 24,328 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.8 % 21.8 % 6.0 % 10.6 % Three months ended January 31, 2020 Net sales $ 110,452 $ 36,766 $ 50,044 $ (665 ) $ 196,597 Cost of sales 88,696 25,244 43,842 (355 ) 157,427 Gross Margin 21,756 11,522 6,202 (310 ) 39,170 Gross Margin % 19.7 % 31.3 % 12.4 % 19.9 % Selling, general and administrative 13,055 5,950 4,853 274 24,132 Restructuring charges 91 - 62 - 153 Depreciation and amortization 6,979 2,408 3,402 116 12,905 Operating income (loss) 1,631 3,164 (2,115 ) (700 ) 1,980 Depreciation and amortization 6,979 2,408 3,402 116 12,905 EBITDA 8,610 5,572 1,287 (584 ) 14,885 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 55 55 Severance related to reorganization - - - 563 563 Restructuring charges 91 - 62 - 153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,701 $ 5,572 $ 1,349 $ 34 $ 15,656 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 7.9 % 15.2 % 2.7 % 8.0 %



