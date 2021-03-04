Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
/EIN News/ -- Solid Growth and Significant Margin Expansion Realized Across All Operating Segments
Balance Sheet Remains Strong
Positive Outlook Intact
HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2021.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net Sales
|$230.1
|$196.6
|Gross Margin
|$53.8
|$39.2
|Gross Margin %
|23.4%
|19.9%
|Net Income
|$7.9
|$0.0
|Diluted EPS
|$0.24
|$0.00
|Adjusted Net Income
|$9.0
|$1.2
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$0.27
|$0.04
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$24.3
|$15.7
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|10.6%
|8.0%
|Cash Used for Operating Activities
|($3.4)
|($3.7)
|Free Cash Flow
|($8.6)
|($13.0)
|(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We posted another very strong quarter as demand for our products remained high throughout the first quarter of 2021. In fact, we realized solid growth and significant margin expansion in each of our operating segments. On a consolidated basis, net sales increased by 17.1% and Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 260 basis points year-over-year as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Once again, volumes during the quarter were especially strong in Europe, and we remain optimistic on the global economic outlook despite the ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our balance sheet is strong, and we were able to repay $5.0 million in bank debt while repurchasing approximately $1.9 million of our common stock during the quarter. We are especially proud of this accomplishment since we are typically a net borrower during the first quarter of each year. We will remain focused on managing working capital and generating cash as the year progresses. Overall, we are delighted with the way our business is performing and we continue to be well positioned to benefit from tailwinds in the residential housing industry.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
First Quarter 2021 Results Summary
The increase in net sales during the three months ended January 31, 2021 was primarily the result of increased demand for the Company’s products across all product lines and operating segments. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2021 was largely due to higher volumes and improved operating leverage. The increase in earnings was somewhat offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which was mostly attributable to elevated medical costs coupled with an increase in stock-based compensation expense that resulted from the shareholder value created by the appreciation of Quanex’s stock price during the period.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update
As of January 31, 2021, the Company had total debt of $113.6 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA remained unchanged at 0.6x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
Quanex’s liquidity was $265.9 million as of January 31, 2021, consisting of $43.4 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.
Share Repurchases
The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 76,495 shares of common stock for approximately $1.9 million at an average price of $25.20 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2021. As of January 31, 2021, approximately $9.3 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.
Outlook
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our outlook remains positive, and we continue to be optimistic about the economic recovery. It appears that the typical seasonality in our business may not be as pronounced this year, but we do expect inflationary pressures to be a factor as the year unfolds. Based on our strong first quarter results and ongoing conversations with our customers, we are raising our expectations for the year and now expect approximately 12% sales growth in our North American Fenestration segment, approximately 5% sales growth in our North American Cabinet Components segment, and approximately 22% sales growth in our European Fenestration segment. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming there is no adverse impact from the ongoing pandemic, we now believe this will equate to net sales of approximately $945 million to $965 million, which we expect will generate between $112 million and $122 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2021.”
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.
Recent Events
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.
Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|230,147
|$
|196,597
|Cost of sales
|176,397
|157,427
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,861
|24,132
|Restructuring charges
|39
|153
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|12,905
|Operating income
|11,835
|1,980
|Interest expense
|(751
|)
|(1,582
|)
|Other, net
|192
|36
|Income before income taxes
|11,276
|434
|Income tax expense
|(3,424
|)
|(424
|)
|Net income
|$
|7,852
|$
|10
|Earnings per common share, basic
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.00
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,872
|32,861
|Diluted
|33,212
|33,078
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2021
|October 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|43,426
|$
|51,621
|Accounts receivable, net
|82,538
|88,287
|Inventories, net
|76,076
|61,181
|Prepaid and other current assets
|7,213
|6,217
|Total current assets
|209,253
|207,306
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|182,371
|184,104
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|53,252
|51,824
|Goodwill
|149,941
|146,154
|Intangible assets, net
|91,806
|93,068
|Other assets
|7,648
|9,129
|Total assets
|$
|694,271
|$
|691,585
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|62,553
|$
|77,335
|Accrued liabilities
|37,450
|38,289
|Income taxes payable
|3,768
|6,465
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|704
|692
|Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|7,738
|7,459
|Total current liabilities
|112,213
|130,240
|Long-term debt
|112,090
|116,728
|Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities
|46,086
|44,873
|Deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|10,871
|10,923
|Deferred income taxes
|21,580
|19,116
|Other liabilities
|13,723
|13,946
|Total liabilities
|316,563
|335,826
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|373
|373
|Additional paid-in-capital
|252,277
|253,458
|Retained earnings
|218,732
|213,517
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,424
|)
|(33,024
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(69,250
|)
|(78,565
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|377,708
|355,759
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|694,271
|$
|691,585
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|7,852
|$
|10
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|12,905
|Stock-based compensation
|523
|(239
|)
|Deferred income tax
|1,925
|(413
|)
|Other, net
|3,189
|1,096
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease in accounts receivable
|7,103
|18,641
|Increase in inventory
|(14,061
|)
|(10,657
|)
|(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|(873
|)
|1,200
|Decrease in accounts payable
|(14,577
|)
|(12,063
|)
|Decrease in accrued liabilities
|(2,692
|)
|(12,519
|)
|Decrease in income taxes payable
|(2,790
|)
|(936
|)
|(Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|(52
|)
|448
|Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|(399
|)
|(405
|)
|Other, net
|442
|(725
|)
|Cash used for operating activities
|(3,395
|)
|(3,657
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(5,246
|)
|(9,312
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
|64
|-
|Cash used for investing activities
|(5,182
|)
|(9,312
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under credit facilities
|-
|34,500
|Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|(5,000
|)
|(24,500
|)
|Repayments of other long-term debt
|(541
|)
|(285
|)
|Common stock dividends paid
|(2,637
|)
|(2,659
|)
|Issuance of common stock
|10,030
|3,075
|Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
|(492
|)
|(454
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(1,927
|)
|(4,639
|)
|Cash (used for) provided by financing activities
|(567
|)
|5,038
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|949
|177
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(8,195
|)
|(7,754
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|51,621
|30,868
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|43,426
|$
|23,114
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash used for operating activities
|$
|(3,395
|)
|$
|(3,657
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(5,246
|)
|(9,312
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(8,641
|)
|$
|(12,969
|)
|The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
|As of January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revolving Credit Facility
|$
|98,000
|$
|152,500
|Finance Lease Obligations
|15,619
|16,047
|Total Debt (1)
|113,619
|168,547
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|43,426
|23,114
|Net Debt
|$
|70,193
|$
|145,433
|(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit and deferred financing fees.
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|January 31, 2021
|January 31, 2020
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income as reported
|$
|7,852
|$
|0.24
|$
|10
|$
|0.00
|Reconciling items from below
|1,157
|0.03
|1,216
|0.04
|Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS
|$
|9,009
|$
|0.27
|$
|1,226
|$
|0.04
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2020
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net income as reported
|$
|7,852
|$
|10
|Income tax expense
|3,424
|424
|Other, net
|(192
|)
|(36
|)
|Interest expense
|751
|1,582
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|12,905
|EBITDA
|22,850
|14,885
|Reconciling items from below
|1,478
|771
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,328
|$
|15,656
|Reconciling Items
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2020
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Net sales
|$
|230,147
|$
|-
|$
|196,597
|$
|-
|Cost of sales
|176,397
|-
|157,427
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,861
|(1,439
|)
|(1
|)
|24,132
|(618
|)
|(1
|)
|Restructuring charges
|39
|(39
|)
|(2
|)
|153
|(153
|)
|(2
|)
|EBITDA
|22,850
|1,478
|14,885
|771
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|-
|12,905
|(731
|)
|(3
|)
|Operating income
|11,835
|1,478
|1,980
|1,502
|Interest expense
|(751
|)
|-
|(1,582
|)
|-
|Other, net
|192
|78
|(4
|)
|36
|60
|(4
|)
|Income before income taxes
|11,276
|1,556
|434
|1,562
|Income tax expense
|(3,424
|)
|(399
|)
|(5
|)
|(424
|)
|(346
|)
|(5
|)
|Net income
|$
|7,852
|$
|1,157
|$
|10
|$
|1,216
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.00
|(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $1.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in 2021, and $0.6 million related to executive severance charges in 2020.
|(2) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
|(3) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment in 2020.
|(4) Foreign currency transaction losses.
|(5) Impact on a with and without basis.
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended
October 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
July 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
April 30, 2020
|Total
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net income as reported
|$
|7,852
|$
|22,152
|$
|10,833
|$
|5,501
|$
|46,338
|Income tax expense
|3,424
|4,906
|4,345
|2,129
|14,804
|Other, net
|(192
|)
|(164
|)
|220
|(300
|)
|(436
|)
|Interest expense
|751
|935
|1,165
|1,563
|4,414
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,015
|11,378
|11,060
|11,886
|45,339
|EBITDA
|22,850
|39,207
|27,623
|20,779
|110,459
|Selling, general and administrative (1)
|1,439
|-
|-
|780
|2,219
|Restructuring charges (2)
|39
|145
|73
|251
|508
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,328
|$
|39,352
|$
|27,696
|$
|21,810
|$
|113,186
|(1) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant, and executive severance charges.
|(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
|NA Fenestration
|EU Fenestration
|NA Cabinet
Components
|Unallocated
Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|128,116
|$
|49,091
|$
|53,994
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|230,147
|Cost of sales
|99,393
|31,791
|45,874
|(661
|)
|176,397
|Gross Margin
|28,723
|17,300
|8,120
|(393
|)
|53,750
|Gross Margin %
|22.4
|%
|35.2
|%
|15.0
|%
|23.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|12,370
|6,595
|4,863
|7,033
|30,861
|Restructuring charges
|39
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,111
|2,518
|3,270
|116
|11,015
|Operating income (loss)
|11,203
|8,187
|(13
|)
|(7,542
|)
|11,835
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,111
|2,518
|3,270
|116
|11,015
|EBITDA
|16,314
|10,705
|3,257
|(7,426
|)
|22,850
|Loss on sale of plant
|-
|-
|-
|1,439
|1,439
|Restructuring charges
|39
|-
|-
|-
|39
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,353
|$
|10,705
|$
|3,257
|$
|(5,987
|)
|$
|24,328
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|12.8
|%
|21.8
|%
|6.0
|%
|10.6
|%
|Three months ended January 31, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|110,452
|$
|36,766
|$
|50,044
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|196,597
|Cost of sales
|88,696
|25,244
|43,842
|(355
|)
|157,427
|Gross Margin
|21,756
|11,522
|6,202
|(310
|)
|39,170
|Gross Margin %
|19.7
|%
|31.3
|%
|12.4
|%
|19.9
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|13,055
|5,950
|4,853
|274
|24,132
|Restructuring charges
|91
|-
|62
|-
|153
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,979
|2,408
|3,402
|116
|12,905
|Operating income (loss)
|1,631
|3,164
|(2,115
|)
|(700
|)
|1,980
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,979
|2,408
|3,402
|116
|12,905
|EBITDA
|8,610
|5,572
|1,287
|(584
|)
|14,885
|Transaction and advisory fees
|-
|-
|-
|55
|55
|Severance related to reorganization
|-
|-
|-
|563
|563
|Restructuring charges
|91
|-
|62
|-
|153
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,701
|$
|5,572
|$
|1,349
|$
|34
|$
|15,656
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|7.9
|%
|15.2
|%
|2.7
|%
|8.0
|%
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|January 31, 2021
|January 31, 2020
|NA Fenestration:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|112,300
|$
|96,847
|International - fenestration
|7,778
|6,434
|United States - non-fenestration
|5,398
|4,563
|International - non-fenestration
|2,640
|2,608
|$
|128,116
|$
|110,452
|EU Fenestration (1):
|International - fenestration
|$
|41,354
|$
|30,964
|International - non-fenestration
|7,737
|5,802
|$
|49,091
|$
|36,766
|NA Cabinet Components:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|2,974
|$
|3,147
|United States - non-fenestration
|50,502
|46,450
|International - non-fenestration
|518
|447
|$
|53,994
|$
|50,044
|Unallocated Corporate & Other:
|Eliminations
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|(1,054
|)
|$
|(665
|)
|Net Sales
|$
|230,147
|$
|196,597
|(1) Reflects increase of $1.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2021.