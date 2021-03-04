ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer will present at H.C.WAINWRIGHT global life science conference held on March 9 – 10, 2021.



A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 7:00 AM EST, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and throughout the conference in the following link https://journey.ct.events/view/6a0c05fb-238a-4665-8be3-13f91fdab5a4.



The presentation will also be available on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

Contact:

Ori Gon

Chief Financial Officer

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

T: +972-4-9590123

E: investorrelations@rewalk.com



