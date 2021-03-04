Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,078 in the last 365 days.

ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer will present at H.C.WAINWRIGHT global life science conference held on March 9 – 10, 2021.

A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 7:00 AM EST, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and throughout the conference in the following link https://journey.ct.events/view/6a0c05fb-238a-4665-8be3-13f91fdab5a4.

The presentation will also be available on the investor section of the Company’s website at www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.