Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 and published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report

Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its Nokia in 2020 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, Nokia’s corporate governance statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2020.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F and Nokia in 2020 Annual Report will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-filings , along with Nokia’s past quarterly and annual financial reports. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia’s website. The corporate governance statement is available also at www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance and the Remuneration Report at www.nokia.com/agm .

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL tags. The ESEF financial statements in Finnish are available in the zip file attached to this release and at www.nokia.com/fi_fi/tietoa-nokiasta/sijoittajat/tulostietoja-ja-raportteja .

