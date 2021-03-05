Bay Area Solar Company Celebrates Women’s Contributions to Solar Energy During International Women's Month
The job opportunities are abundant in solar energy, women just don’t always sign up.”PETALUMA, CA, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Solar, a local Bay Area solar energy company is dedicated to celebrating women in Renewable Energy for Women’s History Month. According to IRENA women only make up 32% of the labor force in renewables.
— Julia Bombardier
The senior sales rep at the company, Julia Bombardier said “The job opportunities are abundant in solar energy, women just don’t always sign up.”
With the recent transition of leadership in the US, and the introduction of the First Woman of Color to lead the country as Vice President, the focus on gender diversity is more likely to be realized across all industries, including the energy sector.
Simply Solar is dedicating resources to the future diverse growth of the energy sector. Starting at the high-school level, the company has focused on future education, working with a local non-profit to distribute scholarships to students interested in STEM, without gender bias.
The energy industry employs millions worldwide, and for many female leaders in the workforce, structural inequality can play a significant barrier to entry. Simply Solar, along with many other solar companies, are working to break that cultural bias. Past years events like the Northern California wildfires, a global pandemic, and frozen power outages in Texas have made apparent that the climate crisis is not going to lessen. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation.
The actions of women will continue to advance renewable energy solutions, and Simply Solar will continue as a leader in its dedication to the growth of employee expertise.
“When I enter a meeting, there is always a moment where I feel like my customer is looking for a male counterpart to be coming along behind me. With Simply Solar, I am completely confident knowing I work with a company that has provided me the education, and platform to succeed” says Bombardier. "The time for women in renewable energy is now!”
To hear the full interview, visit https://bit.ly/3edwaG3. For more information about Simply Solar, visit https://www.simplysolarcalifornia.com.
About Simply Solar:
Simply Solar is an industry-leading solar installer in the San Francisco Bay Area with over 20-years of experience. As an organization that prioritizes sustainability, they incorporate community impact efforts, education, and innovation into their practices. Simply Solar is the only solar company to offer an exclusive 15 Point Guarantee delivering maximum value and the best return on a solar investment.
