AMERICAN LEGAL CLAIM SERVICES, LLC. RECOGNIZED AS 2020 BEST CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR IN ANNUAL NEW YORK LAW JOURNAL SURVEY
American Legal Claim Services is proud to announce that it has been recognized for excellence in claims administration by readers of the New York Law Journal
ALCS is honored to receive this award and to have been recognized by the readers of the New York Law Journal as a superior claims administrator”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Legal Claim Services, LLC. (“ALCS”), a legal management and administration services provider specializing in both the Bankruptcy and Class Action markets, is proud to announce that it has been recognized for excellence in claims administration by readers of the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Readers of the Journal ranked ALCS as the #1 Claims Administrator for 2020.
Published and distributed by ALM Media since 2010, the NYLJ 'Best of' annual reader survey celebrates the excellence of legal service providers who serve the New York legal community. With a ballot comprising several dozen legal service categories, the annual reader survey is distributed digitally and in print to a combined readership of more than 200,000 subscribers and is used as a resource by lawyers and law firms in search of New York's finest legal products and service providers.
"ALCS is honored to receive this award and to have been recognized by the readers of the New York Law Journal as a superior claims administrator," said Jeff Perring, CEO, ALCS. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the ALCS team as well as the many clients and constituents we serve."
ALCS is dedicated to meeting and exceeding client expectations based on our core principles of quality, cost effectiveness and responsive service. The ALCS team is comprised of industry leading, experienced administration providers who all share our vision of superior client service. Through the years we have serviced clients large and small with the same dedication and attention to detail as well as cutting edge technologies to meet our client’s objectives.
“For 15 years ALCS has strived to be the best service provider in the Claims Administrator space” said Benny Davis Jr, Managing Director, ALCS “And to be recognized by the readers of the NYJL as such is both humbling and rewarding and a testament to our vision of treating every case with the dedication and professionalism our clients have come to expect from ALCS.”
About American Legal Claim Services, LLC.
American Legal Claim Services, LLC. was founded by seasoned legal administration consultants that have specialized in both the Bankruptcy and Class Action markets.
ALCS has benefited from the opportunity to meticulously choose its team members who share our core beliefs in a dedication to client service through quality, cost effective and highly responsive service. Most of our consultants and staff have come from industry leading administration providers, giving ALCS a breadth of knowledge, experience and capability in both bankruptcy and class action administration. For more information, visit www.americanlegal.com
