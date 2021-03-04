Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Leaders Outline the Next Phase of the State’s Coronavirus Vaccination Plan

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference to discuss the State’s coronavirus vaccination plan. Currently, the State is in Phase 1B of the plan, with at least 90% of vaccinations going to Nebraskans age 65 and older. In Phase 2A of the plan, Nebraskans age 50-64 will be eligible for vaccination. Additionally, Gov. Ricketts announced that in Phase 2A, local health departments will partner with area healthcare providers to prioritize Nebraskans with certain underlying health conditions.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Incident Commander Angie Ling reported on the State’s vaccine allocations. She also provided details about how Phase 2A of the State’s vaccination plan will proceed.

Gov. Ricketts: Coronavirus Vaccination

We’ve now administered over 447,000 vaccinations.

We’re currently vaccinating Nebraskans in Phase 1B, prioritizing at least 90% of vaccines for those 65 and older.

As we move to Phase 2A, Nebraskans age 50-64 will receive at least 90% of vaccines. This aligns with our data, which clearly indicates that age is the biggest factor in determining risk of mortality from coronavirus.

In Phase 2A, local health departments will also work with health providers in their area to prioritize Nebraskans whose underlying health conditions increase their risk from the virus.

Be sure to sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov so that you can receive the vaccine as soon as you’re eligible.

Angie Ling: Coronavirus Vaccination

For this week, our allocations coming in will be 23,400 primary doses of Pfizer and 19,000 first doses of Moderna.

We’ve also received 15,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This vaccine only requires one dose. We’ll have a gap of a few weeks before receiving our next allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in late March.

We are aware that medical conditions can increase a patient’s risk of poor outcome from COVID-19.

When we move into Phase 2A, we will ensure that up to 10% of the weekly allocation is allotted for Nebraskans with high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age. The decision of who receives those doses will be made by the medical community. The State will not be determining who is eligible based on medical conditions. The medical community will identify the appropriate individuals and work with local health departments to schedule their vaccinations.

At minimum, 90% of doses in Phase 2A will go to Nebraskans age 50-64.

Nebraska continues to move through Phase 1B, vaccinating persons 65 and older along with identified critical infrastructure groups. We look forward to expanding the groups eligible for vaccination in the next few weeks.

It is imperative for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to sign up through the state’s vaccination system at vaccinate.ne.gov.

You can also call our toll-free number, 833-998-2275, for assistance signing up or with any questions.

