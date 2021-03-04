Scientology Volunteers Help Clean Up After a Massive Oil Spill—One of the Worst Ecological Disasters in Israel’s History

Volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv help clean tar from a nearby beach after last week’s oil spill.

Volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv help clean tar from a nearby beach after last week’s oil spill.

The oil spill is an environmental catastrophe.

The oil spill is an environmental catastrophe.

They traveled by 4X4 SUVs to reach this once-pristine, inaccessible stretch of beach 20 miles north of Tel Aviv.

They traveled by 4X4 SUVs to reach this once-pristine, inaccessible stretch of beach 20 miles north of Tel Aviv.

Volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv join in the effort to remove tar from Israel’s Mediterranean beaches.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 14 kilometers of Mediterranean coast drawing surfers, swimmers, locals and tourists, Tel Aviv has been ranked by National Geographic as one of the top 10 beach cities in the world. But the beaches are in the news for a different reason this week. A serious oil spill has washed up an estimated 1,000 tons of tar onto the country’s shoreline. The Ministries of Health, Interior and Environmental Protection have asked the public “not to go [to the beaches] to swim, or do sports or leisure activities until further notice,” noting “exposure to tar could harm public health."

Responding to a call from the Tel Aviv Municipality in Jaffa, volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv took off to clean up a stretch of beach 20 miles to the north. Rough terrain makes the beach inaccessible to cars so they traveled by 4X4 SUVs. This beach will take them several more visits to complete and they plan to carry on there and in other sections of the more than 100 miles of the country’s Mediterranean coastline devastated by this environmental catastrophe.

Wearing their signature bright yellow T-shirts and protective masks and gloves, these volunteers have been active in the effort to help the city get through the COVID-19 pandemic, carrying out hundreds of hours of volunteer work each week to help the community.

One of the activities these volunteers are known for is their response in times of disaster. They are trained in the technology of the Volunteer Ministers program, a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

The Scientology Center of Israel was dedicated in 2012 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Scientology Volunteers Help Clean Up After a Massive Oil Spill—One of the Worst Ecological Disasters in Israel’s History

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Religion, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Volunteers Help Clean Up After a Massive Oil Spill—One of the Worst Ecological Disasters in Israel’s History
A Safe Celebration of the Holiday of Purim With All the Trappings
Helping an Indian Temple Reopen Safely for the Families it Serves
View All Stories From This Author