Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (3 March 2021)

New cases: 81 Total active cases: 10,835 Total currently admitted: 84 (8 new) Total number of tests conducted: 200,951 (1,061 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,229* Total recovered: 20,204 (300 new) New discharges from treatment units: 7 Total deaths: 1,056 (3 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.