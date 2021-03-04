FUBO DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against fuboTV Inc. – FUBO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 19, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability were unsustainable past the seasonal surge in subscription levels; Fubo’s offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into online sports wagering; and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

