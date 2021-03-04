Rafarma Embarks on Aggressive Global Partnerships Plan

/EIN News/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is pleased to announce its newly formulated strategies for aggressive global growth in 2021/2022. Given Rafarma’s current market position and the regulatory arena for the circulation of medicinal drugs in various countries, the strategies are to pursue aggressive promotion of the company's technologies and their implementation.



The optimal scenario for such promotion is the expansion of collaboration with developers and effective commercial partners in the world market. These collaboration should provide faster access to key global and regional markets for the company's products achieved by contracts for partnership and mutual distribution. Such collaboration will significantly reduce the costs of product promotion and accelerate projects to develop new medicinal drugs and technologies, and their distribution.

In pursuit of these strategies, Rafarma is actively involved in the process of establishing contractual partnerships with approximately 200 companies in various countries, to be finalized by the summer of 2022. These include the USA, the EU and the ASEAN countries, China, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and Russia. Contractual partnerships have already been finalized with several companies in China, Uzbekistan, Czech Republic, Singapore, Malaysia and Russia.

