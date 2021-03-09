Fulham Football Club welcomes Sokin as an Official Partner
Fulham Football Club is delighted to welcome Sokin as an Official Partner for the next three seasons, until the end of the 2022-2023 campaign.
Sokin, a global currency account provider, focuses on creating an open and transparent payments platform for its clients. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers.
The three-year partnership will allow Sokin to drive awareness of the brand to a global football audience through Fulham FC’s extensive media backdrops and the Club’s social channels. During the term, the partnership will also offer Sokin the opportunity to collaborate with Fulham FC to create content featuring the first team players, as well as B2B testimonials and case studies.
Vroon Modgill, CEO of Sokin said:
“Sokin is thrilled come onboard as an Official Partner of Fulham Football Club. We see this as a strategic partnership for both our organisations. Sokin will be able to provide a best-in-class payments platform to help enhance the clubs processes to save time and reduce charges. While Fulham FC will generate huge new engagement through their fans for our offering.”
Jon Don-Carolis, Sales director at Fulham Football Club added:
‘We are delighted to welcome Sokin to our portfolio of Official Club Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership and are excited to help cultivate the Sokin brand on the global stage.”
About Fulham Football Club:
Fulham Football Club was formed in 1879 as a local boys’ church side, Fulham St Andrew’s. The oldest of London’s first-class clubs, Fulham FC has a long and colourful history, spanning over 140 years, and is rightly positioned as London’s Original Football Club with its home, Craven Cottage, having hosted matches since 1896.
Promotion to the Premier League was first achieved in 2001 and the team remained in England’s top division until 2013. The Club reached the final of the inaugural Europa League in 2010, losing to Atletico Madrid 2-1 in extra-time.
Fulham FC Chairman Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League, purchased the Club in 2013.
The Club was promoted to the Premier League this summer (2020) by winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Brentford at Wembley Stadium.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Scott Parker, the team is participating in the Premier League in 2020-21.
About Sokin:
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees, just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019. The company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please visit www.sokin.net
