Green Brick Partners Closes 3.25% $125 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) (the "Company"), a national homebuilding and land development firm, announced today that the Company has issued $125 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2028 at a fixed rate of 3.25% per annum in a club deal structured by Prudential Private Capital as a Section 4(a)(2) private placement transaction.



This is the third issuance of senior notes by the Company, following the issuance of $75.0 and $37.5 million of senior unsecured notes to Prudential Private Capital over the past two years. Green Brick Partners expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its existing revolving credit facilities, pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transaction, and for general corporate purposes.

The institutional investors who purchased the notes were represented by Prudential Private Capital, Barings LLC, Hartford Investment Management Company, Securian Asset Management, Inc., and Voya Investment Management Co. LLC. Prudential Private Capital structured the club deal.

"We are very pleased to be working with Prudential Private Capital once again and are delighted to be developing long-term relationships with other exceptional institutional partners as part of this club deal,” said Richard Costello, Chief Financial Officer of Green Brick Partners. “Our established track record of risk-adjusted growth, positions in some of the best homebuilding markets in the country, and outstanding returns among our peers has enabled us to price 7-year notes at a fixed rate of 3.25%, comparable to long-term rates paid by lower-leveraged large-cap builders.”

“Following this offering, we believe our capital structure will position us remarkably well to deliver on our growth objectives and provide Green Brick and our Team Builders with another source of efficient long-term capital,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Brick Partners. “We continue to strive to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns in the industry, and believe this transaction represents another positive step in doing so, by laddering debt maturities and locking-in long-term borrowings at attractive rates.”

The senior unsecured notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. For details on how to access the earnings call, please visit our website, www.greenbrickpartners.com/news.

For additional details on the Company’s club deal, please refer the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2021.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

About Prudential Private Capital

For more than 75 years, Prudential Private Capital has been partnering with a wide range of corporations, sponsors, and institutions to provide valuable insights, guidance, and customized capital solutions that enable them achieve their growth and funding goals. In an industry where capital can seem like a commodity and relationships often fleeting and transactional, we are known for building enduring local partnerships based on a steady and patient commitment to our partners’ long-term capital needs. With regional teams in 14 offices around the world, we manage a portfolio of $100 billion (as of 12/31/20). For more information, visit www.prudentialprivatecapital.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the impact of our capital structure on future growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Green Brick’s control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and other industry factors. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Green Brick’s Annual Report Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon, represent Green Brick’s views only as of the date of this press release and do not represent Green Brick’s views as of any subsequent date. Green Brick undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in Green Brick’s expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Richard A. Costello

Chief Financial Officer

(469) 573-6755