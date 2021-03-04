Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Worth $ 19.69 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Growing preference for compact devices is prompting electronics manufacturers to opt for smaller-size circuits and miniaturized chips/ICs, which can be complex to design. Hence, electronics manufacturers are increasingly adopting EDA software to achieve precision in designing circuits and ICs, thereby driving the market

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market by End-User (microprocessors and controllers, memory management units, and others), Geography”. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market was valued at USD 10.62 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.69 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% from 2021 to 2027

Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market Overview

Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with connected devices is driving the electronic design automation (EDA) market growth. With the rise in the adoption of sensors, the revenue for the IoT industry from sensing devices will witness rapid growth owing to two key trends, decreasing Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and advances in sensor technologies. The electronic design helps companies design low-powered, tiny, and innovative platforms. For instance, in February 2014, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., a semiconductor manufacturing company, introduced Kinetsis KL03, a MCU platform, that measures less than 2 mm square and can be included in a golf ball, eaten through a pill, and worn invisibly.

The transition toward smaller and efficient semiconductors will positively impact the industry growth over the coming years. Moreover, the adoption of these tools is helping reduce errors and design time & cost, driving the demand for the solutions from aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors. In addition, advancements in System on Chip (SoC) is driving the market growth. Growing intricacies in programmable components is demanding innovative design methodologies. Product architects need to evaluate numerous design constraints in a short time and develop tools for the new/upcoming architecture.

The major players in the market are Synopsis, Inc., Silvaco, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Mentor, Vennsa Technologies and Altium LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market On the basis of End-User, and Geography.

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market by End-User Microprocessors & Controllers Memory Management Units Others

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



