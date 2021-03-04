Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,899 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2021 AGM

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), March 4, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari”) announced today that it has published the agenda and the explanatory notes for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), which will be held virtually on April 15, 2021, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CEST. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with the Covid-19 outbreak, Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

Ferrari’s AGM notice and explanatory notes, other AGM materials and, in light of the continuing Covid-19 outbreak, instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the AGM remotely, are available under the section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FERRARI PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE 2021 AGM

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.