Equal Opportunity Schools Announces New Branding

Equal Opportunity Schools Logo

Seattle Based Non-Profit Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity Designed To Give Students a Visual For Their Own Educational Success

SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) today revealed a brand new logo and overall style, a change that will give the organization a fresh and modern look while allowing students to feel truly represented in the new logo.

Pictured above, the sleek new logo features the shadow of a gender-neutral child victoriously standing on a pile of books with their hand raised to the sky. The image radiates success and determination—characteristics that EOS works to implement in each student, school, and district with whom they work.

Chief Operating Officer Evelyn Taylor who helped oversee the development of the new branding said, “In this digital age, branding is more important than ever. The way an organization presents itself to consumers directly determines the amount of engagement and, ultimately, success the organization will generate. As part of our commitment to race and equity, we wanted to highlight the work of someone who reflects the demographic we serve,” said Taylor. Then we discovered Edward Johnson of McKinney, Texas. “Edward, an award-winning graphic designer and entrepreneur, visually captures the essence of our mission in a creative and personal way that reflects the aspirations of those students who look like him,” said Taylor.

Added Chief Executive Officer Byron V. Garrett, “As EOS continues to impact more and more lives, we want to continue to ensure our brand accurately reflects an ever-evolving world. I’m proud of the work our team has done to get us to this point, and we look forward to continuing our meaningful impact in so many lives.”

EOS is thrilled to present a new face to the world that perfectly illustrates the nonprofit’s commitment to providing students from all ethnic and financial backgrounds equal access to AP and IB courses as well as other college preparatory resources.

About Equal Opportunity Schools (www.eoschools.org)

Equal Opportunity Schools is a national organization serving school districts of all sizes. We are here to help better serve students of color and low-income students and improve the accessibility of advanced learning classes. We provide tools such as a gaps chart analysis, equity pathways reports, beginning and end-of-year student/administrator surveys, best practices from more than 700 schools in 220+ districts across 33 states, and support to make equity and improved access to rigorous courses a district priority. For more information, please visit www.eoschools.org.

###

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Daniel Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514