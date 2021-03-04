Coronavirus and Travel: Everything You Need to Know According to Matthew Keezer
Tips and facts about how to travel safely during CovidMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various disease control and prevention centers recommend that staying home is the most powerful means to prevent Coronavirus spread.
According to the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), there are still many travelers daily at airports, an estimate of 50% from the previous year. From April 2020, there have been fewer than 100,000 travelers daily up until the whooping 617,000 travelers recorded on the 9th of February, 2021.
While these statistics show that people are keeping to staying home, however, Matthew Keezer states that if you must travel, these will lower your risks.
The Airport
Matthew Keezer urges travelers to bring some Alcohol Wipes along with them, as the airports are filled with lots of rails, and handlebars people grab on. With the Center for Disease Control Guidelines, all public interfaces are to be sanitized regularly throughout the boarding areas and tickets. The use of face masks is an essential requirement for passengers throughout their stay at the airport. Passengers can bring along liquid sanitizers up to 12 ounces or 100 milliliters per passenger in carry-on bags and pockets for extra safety and precaution.
On Flight
All airport crew is mandated to use facemasks while boarding and disembarking passengers during and after a flight, ensuring social distance is maintained throughout the flight. The lock on middle seats on planes is a vital attempt to curb the spread of the virus by distancing passengers and inherently reducing the spread's risk.
Major Airlines in the United States have deployed high-efficiency particulate air filters that reduce more than 99 percent of dust, mold, bacteria. According to the CDC, doing so estimates the possibility of germs getting spread on flights is relatively low, given the air filtration on airplanes.
Frequently Asked Questions from Travelers During the Pandemic
Do you need to get tested Before traveling?
Disease control centers in all regions recommend covid-19 tests for all travelers anywhere between one to three days before departure. A negative coronavirus result is required before getting a boarding pass.
Do you need to get tested after vaccinated?
Coronavirus breeds variant strains, and for people who have been vaccinated, there are travel requirements and recommendations that must be adhered to—pre-departure testing requirement and a stay-at-home (quarantine) time after traveling.
What to do if there is a sick passenger?
Either on a domestic or an international flight or on a road trip, the federal regulations prescribe that all illnesses and in cases of deaths must be reported by the pilots or travel management before the arrival. This must be done to find the nearest local health department under the CDC to offer aid to exposed travelers and crew members.
Pay attention to Local requirements and Restrictions.
In several local territories, requirements are put in place for these locations, and it is imperative to read up-on these requirements of your travel destination beforehand. This information is provided on your visiting region's local health department website and bear in mind they are subject to change based on local conditions.
Conclusion
Traveling increases the risk of spreading and contacting Coronavirus, ensure the purpose of your travel is of dire importance. Stay home if you are sick or have been around an infected person in two weeks.
