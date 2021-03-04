Equal Opportunity Schools Statement On The Swearing In of Miguel Cardona as the United States Secretary of Education

Equal Opportunity Schools

SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala D. Harris swore in the twelfth United States Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel A. Cardona. We at Equal Opportunity Schools look forward to the approach that Mr. Cardona’s experience as a public school alumnus, parent, former educator, and school system leader will bring to our work in closing gaps for historically underserved students in advanced level classrooms across the U.S.

We know and believe that Dr. Cardona, like much of President Biden’s cabinet, represents the diversity and fabric of America, and look forward to an evolving Education Department whose priorities represent that very diversity of America. We know that new opportunities will emerge to further not only our vision of a more inclusive and fairer America, but also one that provides truly equitable opportunities for advancing success for all.

“Dr. Cardona’s background is very similar to that of EOS’ target students and not only provides keen insights into the demographic we serve but it is also an inspiration to low-income and students of color everywhere,” said CEO Byron V. Garrett. “We applaud his commitment to safely reopening all schools for in-person learning and to closing large funding gaps between majority-White and non-White districts.” Garrett added that Cardona’s goals are in direct alignment with EOS’ mission to empower and equip students for the bright futures they deserve and is a compliment to the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Initiative.

