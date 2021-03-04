Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California; Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California; and Nano Banc, Irvine, California Written Agreement dated February 24, 2021

Enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.