March 04, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California; Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California; and Nano Banc, Irvine, California Written Agreement dated February 24, 2021
