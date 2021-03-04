A PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE: A RINGING PHONE at 2 a.m.
Powerful story co-authored by parents of a 19-year-old girl killed in drinking/driving accident. The driver was their daughter's best friend since childhood.
I went to bed trying to forget my words to Jennifer before she left. I would apologize later. But later never came. Instead, the phone rang. It was 2:20 a.m. Our lives would never be the same.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Changing Stories Press releases true story for worldwide distribution: On Shattered Wings.
— Jim Dultmeier, Jennifer’s dad.
In 2002, 19-year-old Jennifer Dultmeier was killed in a drinking and driving automobile accident. The driver was Jennifer’s best friend since childhood.
On Shattered Wings is an unforgettable true story of a family’s struggle to survive overwhelming sorrow amidst startling events, including Jennifer’s brother turning to meth to deal with his grief. Along this family’s healing journey, they discover the value of faith, the insignificance of regrets, and the realization there can be joy again through harnessing pain into healing action.
On Shattered Wings is proof that a heart can heal enough to live again but not enough to forget.
“This book is a powerful read for anyone experiencing profound grief or for those wanting to help others through difficult times. It is invaluable in shedding light on the shattering impact of driving impaired or distracted." —Lori Marshall, Program Manager, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Kansas State Office
About the Authors:
Jim and Lori Dultmeier have devoted their lives to keeping the memory of their daughter Jennifer alive. Lori is the founder of Quilts for Angels, a nonprofit bringing comfort to those who have lost loved ones. Jim has spent over a decade as a volunteer speaker for the Impact classes of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) in encouraging drivers not to drink and drive so that other parents will never face the immeasurable heartache of losing a child.
Author Nancy Sprowell Geise is an award-winning author/inspirational speaker of: Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story, and The Eighth Sea. Nancy has been invited to speak around the world, including in Washington D.C. at the U.S. Library of Congress, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and in Poland at the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum.
