Behavior Health Analyst Arrested for Medicaid Fraud

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This fraudster schemed and manipulated her way into gaining thousands of taxpayer dollars, all while leaving a Medicaid patient without essential care. It is infuriating that a medical professional trusted to provide care for Floridians would exploit a patient to line their own pockets. My office will continue to aggressively pursue these fraudulent schemes and hold those involved accountable.”

According to the investigation by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU, Weaver submitted falsified progress notes for services not rendered to a Medicaid recipient and received payments from the Florida Medicaid program based on the falsified claims. The MFCU investigation revealed that upon learning Weaver did not regularly work or provide services to a Medicaid recipient, the owner of Behavior Basics obtained security video showing all persons leaving and entering the facility. The video surveillance confirmed, from Feb. 15, 2018 through March 30, 2018, Weaver falsified the dates and times provided on progress notes submitted to Behavior Basics totaling more than $6,800 in false claims paid by the Medicaid program.

Weaver is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud, a third-degree felony. If convicted, Weaver faces up to five years in prison. The State Attorney of the 19