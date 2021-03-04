ICARO Launches Groundbreaking ICARO-CMS2.0 AI Driven Content Management System

ICARO™ Media Group

Empowers Customizable AI-Driven App Content for better Engagement and Monetization

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a digital media technology company for global telecoms and media companies, announced today customer availability of its ICARO-CMS2.0 AI-driven Multimedia Content Management System, providing advanced high-engagement digital multimedia experiences across all digital channels.

The ICARO-CMS2.0 includes several key enhancements that fit the product’s mission to reduce the complexity of publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing multi-screen content experiences for telecom and media companies, while driving new revenue opportunities. This deep toolset of customizable options gives partners the ability to manage multifaceted media catalogs, guided by ICARO’s proprietary AI-driven Personalization Platform.

New and updated features include AI-driven breaking news acquisition, sourcing and publishing options, international location-based services such as geofencing and targeted customer notifications, full-spectrum multimedia ingestion support (including text, photo, audio, and video), and multilanguage editorial and publishing capabilities. This headless CMS provides total control for programming teams in defining an overall content experience.

“Our new ICARO-CMS2.0 provides intuitive AI-driven optimization of digital media which results in better personalized user experience and engagement,” said Paul Feller, CEO and Chairman of ICARO Media Group. “Highly relevant and deeply personalized media and market experience will result in increased revenue.”

“The new ICARO-CMS2.0 advancements optimizes media for the content operations team to provide frictionless technology to directly program compelling experiences and user engagement based on overall content coverage as well as metrics of what is working for our current users,” said Julio Hernandez-Miyares, Chief Technical Officer for ICARO Media Group. “We use metrics to provide AI-driven technology that identifies personalized engagement with our audience that determines what to program in the moment.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO's SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

