A Safe Celebration of the Holiday of Purim With All the Trappings

In coordination with the South Tel Aviv Welfare Department, volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv helped elderly residents enjoy the holiday of Purim.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the coronavirus put a crimp in the Jewish holiday celebration for many, Scientology Volunteers helped Tel Aviv's Welfare Department and a group of concerned Jaffa residents make sure that vulnerable members of the community weren’t sidelined by the pandemic.

When the Scientology Center received a call from the Municipal Welfare Department last week asking for help to distribute holiday baskets, they were happy to oblige. Traditional “mishloach manot,” gift baskets of food and drink, are a cherished tradition of Purim, the holiday celebrated this year from the evening of February 25 through the following day.

Members of Neveh Tamar, a seniors’ daycare center run by the Municipal Welfare Department, decided to purchase special food and sweets and create 56 baskets for its members who live alone and have no families to call them, visit or look after them. They wanted to make sure these friends would experience the joy of the holiday. The entire project was supervised by the Welfare Department and the Scientology Volunteers helped ensure all the baskets were delivered right on time,

“The elderly members were filled with gratitude,” said the manager of the center. “Needless to say, in these coronavirus days, they yearn for a warm, human touch and you answered this need.”

The Scientologists also helped the Welfare Department with two other projects—delivering gift packages to bereaved families and bringing tablet computers to elderly residents so they could then enjoy a holiday visit with their families over the internet.

This was all in addition to the work volunteers from the Scientology Center have taken on and continued each week since the pandemic began—food and supply deliveries and weekly phone calls to 200 elderly residents to ensure they are doing well and have what they need.

