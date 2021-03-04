A Safe Celebration of the Holiday of Purim With All the Trappings

In coordination with the South Tel Aviv Welfare Department, volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv helped elderly residents enjoy the holiday of Purim.

In coordination with the South Tel Aviv Welfare Department, volunteers from the Scientology Center of Tel Aviv helped elderly residents enjoy the holiday of Purim.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the coronavirus put a crimp in the Jewish holiday celebration for many, Scientology Volunteers helped Tel Aviv's Welfare Department and a group of concerned Jaffa residents make sure that vulnerable members of the community weren’t sidelined by the pandemic.

When the Scientology Center received a call from the Municipal Welfare Department last week asking for help to distribute holiday baskets, they were happy to oblige. Traditional “mishloach manot,” gift baskets of food and drink, are a cherished tradition of Purim, the holiday celebrated this year from the evening of February 25 through the following day.

Members of Neveh Tamar, a seniors’ daycare center run by the Municipal Welfare Department, decided to purchase special food and sweets and create 56 baskets for its members who live alone and have no families to call them, visit or look after them. They wanted to make sure these friends would experience the joy of the holiday. The entire project was supervised by the Welfare Department and the Scientology Volunteers helped ensure all the baskets were delivered right on time,

“The elderly members were filled with gratitude,” said the manager of the center. “Needless to say, in these coronavirus days, they yearn for a warm, human touch and you answered this need.”

The Scientologists also helped the Welfare Department with two other projects—delivering gift packages to bereaved families and bringing tablet computers to elderly residents so they could then enjoy a holiday visit with their families over the internet.

This was all in addition to the work volunteers from the Scientology Center have taken on and continued each week since the pandemic began—food and supply deliveries and weekly phone calls to 200 elderly residents to ensure they are doing well and have what they need.

The volunteers are headquartered at the Center of Scientology Israel, dedicated in 2012 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

They are trained in the technology of the Volunteer Ministers program, a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

A Safe Celebration of the Holiday of Purim With All the Trappings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Volunteers Help Clean Up After a Massive Oil Spill—One of the Worst Ecological Disasters in Israel’s History
A Safe Celebration of the Holiday of Purim With All the Trappings
Helping an Indian Temple Reopen Safely for the Families it Serves
View All Stories From This Author